North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (centre) presides over a meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Central Military Commission on Monday. Photo KCNA via KNS / AFP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un orders military to prepare for war, expand combat drills
- Pyongyang’s latest warning came a week after it threatened to counter US military moves with the ‘most overwhelming nuclear force’
- It follows a record-breaking year in missile testing, amid signs that North Korea is preparing a massive military parade in the capital Pyongyang
