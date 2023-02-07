North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (centre) presides over a meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Central Military Commission on Monday. Photo KCNA via KNS / AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (centre) presides over a meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Central Military Commission on Monday. Photo KCNA via KNS / AFP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un orders military to prepare for war, expand combat drills

  • Pyongyang’s latest warning came a week after it threatened to counter US military moves with the ‘most overwhelming nuclear force’
  • It follows a record-breaking year in missile testing, amid signs that North Korea is preparing a massive military parade in the capital Pyongyang

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:13am, 7 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (centre) presides over a meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Central Military Commission on Monday. Photo KCNA via KNS / AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (centre) presides over a meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Central Military Commission on Monday. Photo KCNA via KNS / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE