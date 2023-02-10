A string of crimes across Japan were allegedly coordinated remotely from Thailand and the Philippines, police suspect. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan crime ring operated from Thailand and Philippines, investigators say
- A suspect, part of a team allegedly behind a string of crimes across Japan, was coordinated remotely from Thailand as well as the Philippines, police suspect
- The crimes being investigated include the murder of a 90-year-old woman as well as cash card fraud involving a number of elderly victims
