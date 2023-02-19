Visitors flocked to Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo to catch a last glimpse of Xiang Xiang, who has been a massive draw for the park since her birth in 2017. Photo: AFP
Japan bids tearful farewell to 4 pandas returning to China

  • Xiang Xiang, the zoo’s first baby panda since 1988, was initially set to head to China in 2021 but its departure was postponed by the pandemic
  • Three other pandas from a park in western Wakayama will also be returned to China this week

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:21pm, 19 Feb, 2023

Visitors flocked to Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo to catch a last glimpse of Xiang Xiang, who has been a massive draw for the park since her birth in 2017. Photo: AFP
