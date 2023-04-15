What appeared to be a smoke bomb was thrown at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday during his visit to western Japan for a stump speech. Kishida left the scene unhurt after the incident, which took place as he was speaking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. An explosion-like sound was heard at the scene, NHK reported. News footage appeared to show officers subduing and removing a man as people cleared the area. Church or cult? Abe murder spotlights South Korea’s ‘pseudo-religious’ groups The attack came months after a man was indicted on charges of murder and violating the firearms control law for fatally shooting ex-Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe during an election campaign speech in 2022. Tetsuya told investigators that he held a grudge against the Unification Church and targeted Abe because he was a grandson of former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi, who helped the controversial religious group set up a Japanese chapter. He has said his mother’s large donations to the organisation, established in South Korea by a staunch anti-communist in 1954, left his family in financial ruin. Yamagami’s mother became a believer of the group, known for its mass weddings and aggressive donation solicitations, in the early 1990s and provided donations totalling roughly 100 million yen (US$747,000). Abe, Japan’s longest-serving leader, died on July 8 after being shot at close range while giving a campaign speech in the western Japan city of Nara two days ahead of the upper house election. Yamagami was arrested on the spot.