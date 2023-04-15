Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan
Smoke bomb thrown at Japan PM Fumio Kishida during election campaign event

  • Kishida left the scene unhurt after the incident that happened in western Japan
  • An explosion-like sound was also heard at the venue

Kyodo

Updated: 11:11am, 15 Apr, 2023

