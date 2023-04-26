Chairperson of the National Public Safety Commission Koichi Tani has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating even when his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack. Photo: via AP)
Japan safety chief under fire for ‘savouring’ eel lunch, then responding to attack on PM Kishida
- Koichi Tani, chair of Japan’s National Public Safety Commission, ‘fully savoured, finished’ his lunch of eel rice before responding to attack on Kishida
- Tani’s comments sparked criticism over his ‘lack of urgency’ but Kishida, some lawmakers say he handled his duties ‘adequately’
Chairperson of the National Public Safety Commission Koichi Tani has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating even when his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack. Photo: via AP)