Chairperson of the National Public Safety Commission Koichi Tani has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating even when his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack. Photo: via AP)
Chairperson of the National Public Safety Commission Koichi Tani has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating even when his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack. Photo: via AP)
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan safety chief under fire for ‘savouring’ eel lunch, then responding to attack on PM Kishida

  • Koichi Tani, chair of Japan’s National Public Safety Commission, ‘fully savoured, finished’ his lunch of eel rice before responding to attack on Kishida
  • Tani’s comments sparked criticism over his ‘lack of urgency’ but Kishida, some lawmakers say he handled his duties ‘adequately’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:30pm, 26 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chairperson of the National Public Safety Commission Koichi Tani has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating even when his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack. Photo: via AP)
Chairperson of the National Public Safety Commission Koichi Tani has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating even when his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack. Photo: via AP)
READ FULL ARTICLE