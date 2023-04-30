In Ebetsu, a small city in northern Hokkaido, more than 40 per cent of the city council members are women. Photo: Bloomberg
In Ebetsu, a small city in northern Hokkaido, more than 40 per cent of the city council members are women. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

In this small Japanese town, women account for over 40 per cent of city council members

  • In Ebetsu, a small city in northern Hokkaido, more than 40 per cent of the city council members are women
  • The city voted in its first female council member in 1975, and women have been on the council almost ever since

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:00am, 30 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP