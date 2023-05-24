About 10 million more people than five years ago are trapped in modern slavery. Photo: Shutterstock
About 10 million more people than five years ago are trapped in modern slavery. Photo: Shutterstock
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Modern slavery numbers rise sharply, most widespread in North Korea, Eritrea, report reveals

  • About 50 million people worldwide are trapped in modern slavery – 10 million more than 5 years ago – Global Slavery Index finds
  • Many people are also exploited in G20 countries, including 11 million in India, 5 million in China, and 1.8 million in Russia

dpa
dpa

Updated: 5:29pm, 24 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
About 10 million more people than five years ago are trapped in modern slavery. Photo: Shutterstock
About 10 million more people than five years ago are trapped in modern slavery. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE