Protestors from activist groups objecting to radioactive water discharge from Fukushima, rip Japan’s flag. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Koreans rip Japan flag in protest against Fukushima water discharge: ‘the sea is not just for the Japanese’
- Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Seoul following reports this week that Japan plans to start releasing the water into the ocean as early as late August
- ‘If it is discarded, radioactive substances contained in the contaminated water will eventually destroy the marine ecosystem,’ protest organisers said
