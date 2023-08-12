Protestors from activist groups objecting to radioactive water discharge from Fukushima, rip Japan’s flag. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protestors from activist groups objecting to radioactive water discharge from Fukushima, rip Japan’s flag. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Koreans rip Japan flag in protest against Fukushima water discharge: ‘the sea is not just for the Japanese’

  • Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Seoul following reports this week that Japan plans to start releasing the water into the ocean as early as late August
  • ‘If it is discarded, radioactive substances contained in the contaminated water will eventually destroy the marine ecosystem,’ protest organisers said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:58pm, 12 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Protestors from activist groups objecting to radioactive water discharge from Fukushima, rip Japan’s flag. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protestors from activist groups objecting to radioactive water discharge from Fukushima, rip Japan’s flag. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE