Japanese prosecutors formally indicted a 24-year-old man on Wednesday for attempted murder and other charges in the explosives attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, court officials said.

Kishida was campaigning for elections in a small fishing port in Wakayama in Western Japan when a man at the speech venue suddenly threw a home-made pipe bomb at him. Kishida was unhurt, but two people had minor injuries.

Suspect Ryuji Kimura, 24, was arrested on the spot and had been on a three-month psychiatric evaluation sought by the local prosecutors to determine if he is mentally fit for trial. Police and prosecutors also determined that the bomb used in the attack was lethal, according to local media reports.

Prosecutors formally indicted Kimura on an attempted murder charge and four others, including violation of the gun and swords control law and the explosives control law, according to the Wakayama District Court, which accepted the indictment.