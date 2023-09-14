Russia’s Putin accepts North Korea’s visit invitation after talks with Kim

He is also due to oversee a display of Russian warships during his visit, Putin has said, to “demonstrate the capabilities of the Pacific Fleet”.

After a meeting between the two leaders on Wednesday, “Kim Jong-un courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK at a convenient time”, according to the state-run KCNA news agency, which referred to the country by its official name.

“Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship,” KCNA said, without mentioning when any visit might take place.

Kim told Putin the meeting in Russia’s Far East brought bilateral ties to a new level, and expressed his willingness to foster stable, future-oriented relations for the next 100 years, KCNA said.

He said he was sure Russia would win a “great victory” over its enemies.

“There took place a tête-à-tête between Kim Jong-un and Putin after the extended talks”, according to KCNA, and Kim left a message in a visitor’s book which read: “The glory of Russia that produced the first conquerors of space will be immortal.”

Russia became a pariah in the West after launching full-scale hostilities in Ukraine last year and has looked to strengthen alliances with other leaders facing similar isolation.

Putin praised the “strengthening of cooperation and friendship between our countries”, while hosting Kim at a spaceport in Russia’s Far East, and told reporters he saw “possibilities” for military cooperation with North Korea.

He had earlier said Moscow could help Pyongyang build satellites.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said any cooperation would be “quite troubling and would potentially be in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attend a banquet in Russia on Wednesday. Photo: handout via Reuters

US officials and analysts have said Russia is interested in buying North Korean ammunition to use in Ukraine.

While Kim was in Russia, Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a string of sanctions-busting tests.

Raising a toast during an official dinner following one-on-one talks, Kim told Putin: “We are confident that the Russian army and people will win a great victory in the just fight to punish evil groups who pursue hegemony, expansion, and ambition.”

He also praised the “heroic” Russian army.

