Russia’s Putin accepts North Korea’s visit invitation after talks with Kim
- The invitation extended to Vladimir Putin comes during Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia’s Far East
- Kim tells Putin he wishes to foster closer relations between North Korea and Russia for the next 100 years, says the state-run KCNA news agency
He is also due to oversee a display of Russian warships during his visit, Putin has said, to “demonstrate the capabilities of the Pacific Fleet”.
“Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship,” KCNA said, without mentioning when any visit might take place.
Kim told Putin the meeting in Russia’s Far East brought bilateral ties to a new level, and expressed his willingness to foster stable, future-oriented relations for the next 100 years, KCNA said.
He said he was sure Russia would win a “great victory” over its enemies.
“There took place a tête-à-tête between Kim Jong-un and Putin after the extended talks”, according to KCNA, and Kim left a message in a visitor’s book which read: “The glory of Russia that produced the first conquerors of space will be immortal.”
What Russia’s purchase of North Korean arms could mean for world security
Putin praised the “strengthening of cooperation and friendship between our countries”, while hosting Kim at a spaceport in Russia’s Far East, and told reporters he saw “possibilities” for military cooperation with North Korea.
He had earlier said Moscow could help Pyongyang build satellites.
In Washington, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said any cooperation would be “quite troubling and would potentially be in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions”.
US officials and analysts have said Russia is interested in buying North Korean ammunition to use in Ukraine.
While Kim was in Russia, Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a string of sanctions-busting tests.
Raising a toast during an official dinner following one-on-one talks, Kim told Putin: “We are confident that the Russian army and people will win a great victory in the just fight to punish evil groups who pursue hegemony, expansion, and ambition.”
He also praised the “heroic” Russian army.
Additional reporting by Reuters