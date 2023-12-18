South Korea’s military says North fires ballistic missile

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday, Seoul’s military said, as the United States and South Korea warned any nuclear attack would lead to the end of Pyongyang’s regime.

“Our military detected a short-range ballistic missile launched from the Pyongyang area towards the East Sea at around 22:38 on Sunday,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

The missile flew around 570km (354 miles) before landing in the East Sea, it said, adding that Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have “closely shared information regarding North Korea’s ballistic missile.”

Japan’s defence ministry also said North Korea launched “what appears to be a ballistic missile”, with its coastguard adding that it seemed to have already fallen.