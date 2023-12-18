Japanese TV personality Tetsuko Kuroyanagi’s Totto-chan memoir earns Guinness record
- Kuroyanagi’s Totto-chan: The Little Girl at the Window is the most published autobiography written by a single author, Guinness World Records said
- First published in 1981, the book depicts Kuroyanagi’s unconventional school life during the period around WW2. A film adaptation has been released
Japanese television personality Tetsuko Kuroyanagi’s popular childhood memoir Totto-chan: The Little Girl at the Window is the most published autobiography written by a single author, Guinness World Records said on Monday.
As of the end of September, more than 25.1 million copies have been published worldwide, with the book translated in more than 20 languages and selling over 8 million copies in Japan alone, according to the world-record recognising authority and Japanese publisher Kodansha.
“I am glad that readers overseas appear to have embraced it as well,” Kuroyanagi said through Kodansha.
Record-breaking Japanese talk show Tetsuko’s Room broadcasts 10,000th episode
The bestselling book was first published in 1981, and a sequel issued in October has already surpassed the half-million mark. An animated film of the original book, depicting her unconventional school life during the period around World War II, hit screens across Japan on December 8.
Guinness World Records has also recognised Kuroyanagi’s television programme Tetsuko no Heya (Tetsuko’s Room) as having the most television talk show episodes hosted by the same presenter.