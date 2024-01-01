Top government spokesperson Hayashi Yoshimasa said in an emergency press conference that authorities were still checking the extent of the damage and warned residents to prepare for possible further quakes.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

A tsunami around 1 metre high struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit central Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate and prepare for possible aftershocks.

Footage aired by NHK appeared to show buildings collapsing in Ishikawa, and tremors shook buildings in the capital Tokyo on the opposite coast.

NHK also warned that torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

Screen capture from a local resident after a massive earthquake near Noto, Hosu District, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan. Photo: SCMP

Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that nuclear plants in the area had not reported any irregularities. But he said it was critical for people in coastal areas to get away from the oncoming tsunami.

“Every minute counts. Please evacuate to a safe area immediately,” he said.

Japan’s public broadcaster said the tsunami waves could keep returning, and warnings were continuing to be aired nearly an hour after the initial alert.

Hokuriku’s Shika plant in Ishikawa, which was located the closest to the quake’s epicentre, had already halted its two reactors before the quake for regular inspection.

The utilities provider said that 36,000 households lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures.

Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said no irregularities have been confirmed at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors at Kansai Electric Power’s Ohi and Takahama plants in Fukui Prefecture.

Warnings of waves up to a metre (3 feet) high were also issued for parts of North Korea and Russia. Russian officials issued a tsunami alert for the island of Sakhalin, warning that areas across the island’s west coast could be affected by the waves.

A local resident captures footage of a damaged house in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, following a massive earthquake. Photo: SCMPOST

In nearby South Korea, the weather agency urged residents in some eastern coastal towns to watch for possible changes in sea levels. Tsunami waves that hit later can be bigger than the initial ones.

The Japanese government has set up a special emergency centre to gather information on the quakes and tsunami and relay them speedily to residents to ensure safety, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Monday after a series of strong quakes in the Sea of Japan. Photo: AP

He reiterated the warning for immediate evacuation in affected areas.

A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, killing nearly 20,000 people, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

More to follow …