Putin also thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his invitation to visit when he met North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, who visited Russia last week, KCNA said citing a foreign ministry official.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown his intention to visit Pyongyang soon, North Korea’s state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

Russia thanked North Korea for its support and solidarity in the Ukraine war, and the two also expressed serious concerns over provocative acts by the United States and its allies against Pyongyang’s sovereign rights while agreeing to cooperate in regional affairs, the report said.

The cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow will be in line with the United Nations Charter and other international laws, it added.