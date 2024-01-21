South China Morning Post
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region of Russia, in September last year. Photo: AP
Putin intends to visit Pyongyang soon, North Korea says, as Russia says thanks for support on Ukraine

  • Russia’s president also thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his invitation to visit when he met his Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui
  • Russia also thanked North Korea for its support and solidarity in the Ukraine war, with both countries expressing serious concerns over US behaviour
Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown his intention to visit Pyongyang soon, North Korea’s state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during their meeting at the Kremlin earlier this week. Photo: EPA

Putin also thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his invitation to visit when he met North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, who visited Russia last week, KCNA said citing a foreign ministry official.

Russia thanked North Korea for its support and solidarity in the Ukraine war, and the two also expressed serious concerns over provocative acts by the United States and its allies against Pyongyang’s sovereign rights while agreeing to cooperate in regional affairs, the report said.

The cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow will be in line with the United Nations Charter and other international laws, it added.

