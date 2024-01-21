The Tokyo government has been overwhelmed by interest in its new fertility subsidy programme, one of several pilot programmes across the country designed to address one of the lowest birth rates in the world.

More than 7,000 women have registered for information sessions about the new programme, which offers up to 300,000 yen (US$2,023) toward the costs of egg-freezing, and 1,800 women have applied since October, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The government estimated demand would be far lower. It budgeted 60 million yen for subsidies, enough to award the maximum amount to 200 women.

The programme is open to all women between the ages of 18 and 39, a departure from earlier fertility policies that excluded unmarried women. There’s no deadline for the application and no pre-established limit to the number of subsidies that will be awarded. Tokyo Mayor Yuriko Koike told NHK the city plans to increase the budget significantly.