Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk in Wuhan in April last year. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistan-based terrorist’s UN blacklisting offers hope for India-China relations
- Beijing had opposed the international sanctioning of Jaish-e-Mohammad head Masood Azhar numerous times over the past decade
- But its reversal this week amid international pressure has removed ‘suspicion’ in New Delhi over its intentions, observers say
China had resisted moves to sanction Masood Azhar, head of Jaish e-Mohammed, for a decade. Photo: Reuters
Why China dropped its opposition to UN blacklisting of Pakistan-based terror chief Masood Azhar
- India claimed decision to stop blocking sanctions on Jaish e-Mohammed leader as victory, but revised wording on listing also took into account Pakistani concerns
- Beijing’s shift followed serious attack in Kashmir in February and comes amid growing concerns that China would be isolated over issue
