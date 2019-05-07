Protesting garment workers. Photo: Kristof Vadino
Bangladesh garment workers protesting against low wages face sweeping crackdown by authorities
- After the Rana Plaza disaster of 2013, when 1,134 died in a building collapse, the government promised better wages and working conditions
- But these have been slow to materialise, with the minimum wage set in November at a paltry US$22 a week
Topic | Bangladesh
Last year, Bangladesh transitioned from a ‘least developed country’ to a ‘developing country’, as defined by the UN. Photo: AFP
