Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesting garment workers. Photo: Kristof Vadino
South Asia

Bangladesh garment workers protesting against low wages face sweeping crackdown by authorities

  • After the Rana Plaza disaster of 2013, when 1,134 died in a building collapse, the government promised better wages and working conditions
  • But these have been slow to materialise, with the minimum wage set in November at a paltry US$22 a week
Topic |   Bangladesh
Chris White

Chris White  

Published: 8:30am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 8:30am, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesting garment workers. Photo: Kristof Vadino
READ FULL ARTICLE
Last year, Bangladesh transitioned from a ‘least developed country’ to a ‘developing country’, as defined by the UN. Photo: AFP
Rahul Choudhury
Opinion

Opinion

Eye on Asia by Rahul Choudhury

The rise and rise of Bangladesh

  • A World Bank report has ranked Bangladesh among the top five fastest growing economies in the world
  • Country is projected to grow at a rate of 7.3 per cent in 2018-19
Rahul Choudhury

Rahul Choudhury  

Published: 12:00pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:54pm, 21 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Last year, Bangladesh transitioned from a ‘least developed country’ to a ‘developing country’, as defined by the UN. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.