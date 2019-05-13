Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AP
Cash-strapped Pakistan receives US$6 billion bailout package from IMF as China promises more help
- The agreement, which came after months of painstaking negotiations between the two sides, marks Pakistan’s 22nd bailout with the IMF
- It came as Pakistan received a US$2.2 billion loan from China on Monday, with a Chinese embassy official extending the offer of more help
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk in Wuhan in April last year. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistan-based terrorist’s UN blacklisting offers hope for India-China relations
- Beijing had opposed the international sanctioning of Jaish-e-Mohammad head Masood Azhar numerous times over the past decade
- But its reversal this week amid international pressure has removed ‘suspicion’ in New Delhi over its intentions, observers say
