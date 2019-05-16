The funeral of Awais Ali Shah, a security supervisor killed after BLA insurgents attacked a luxury hotel in the port city of Gwadar. Photo: Reuters
‘The Chinese are our No 1 enemy’: why Beijing’s US$62 billion investment in Pakistan is the top target for Balochistan separatists
- Government officials say Islamabad has set aside US$9.1 million for security in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
- But the Balochistan Liberation Army has vowed to continue its attacks on Chinese projects and nationals, as they fear being turned into a minority in their own province
