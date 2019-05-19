Channels

Businesswoman Monica Liu. Photo: AFP
South Asia

India election: how will the Chinese community factor play out in Kolkata?

  • West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress woos Kolkata’s Chinese community as it faces a tough fight from Narendra Modi’s BJP
  • Though they do not have the numbers to influence government policy, the head of the Chinese Indian Association says voting is an important activity if you want to feel part of a country
Topic |   India
Deepu Sebastian Edmond

Deepu Sebastian Edmond  

Published: 9:00am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 19 May, 2019

Businesswoman Monica Liu. Photo: AFP
A polling officer puts an indelible ink mark on the index finger of an elderly voter at a polling station in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: AP
Politics

The Indian election, explained: how Narendra Modi’s ‘good days’ turned bad

  • The BJP’s Narendra Modi swept to power on a wave of optimism and a catchy slogan.
  • Five years on, an economic slowdown, agrarian distress and rising intolerance have soured the mood
Topic |   Asia elections
Abhay Regi

Abhay Regi  

Published: 2:15pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 2:49am, 19 May, 2019

A polling officer puts an indelible ink mark on the index finger of an elderly voter at a polling station in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: AP
