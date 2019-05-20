PM Narendra Modi waves to supporters in Varanasi on April 25. Photo: Reuters
India election: Narendra Modi’s BJP coalition looks set to retain power with stronger support than before
- An exit poll showed the prime minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition was projected to dominate the 545-member lower house of parliament
Topic | India
PM Narendra Modi waves to supporters in Varanasi on April 25. Photo: Reuters
A supporter of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
India elections: BJP may need the allies Narendra Modi drove away
- Regional parties could prove to be kingmakers if neither of the big two secure a majority
- But an ‘abusive and degenerate’ campaign by the prime minister has alienated those who may hold the keys to power
Topic | India
A supporter of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters