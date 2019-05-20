Channels

PM Narendra Modi waves to supporters in Varanasi on April 25. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

India election: Narendra Modi’s BJP coalition looks set to retain power with stronger support than before

  • An exit poll showed the prime minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition was projected to dominate the 545-member lower house of parliament
Topic |   India
Agencies  

Deepu Sebastian Edmond  

Published: 9:30pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 20 May, 2019

PM Narendra Modi waves to supporters in Varanasi on April 25. Photo: Reuters
A supporter of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
Politics

India elections: BJP may need the allies Narendra Modi drove away

  • Regional parties could prove to be kingmakers if neither of the big two secure a majority
  • But an ‘abusive and degenerate’ campaign by the prime minister has alienated those who may hold the keys to power
Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 12:30pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 2:47am, 19 May, 2019

A supporter of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
