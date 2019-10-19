Channels

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge wear a head dress and hat bestowed on them by members of the Kalash tribe in Chitral, Pakistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Asia

In photos: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first royal trip to Pakistan

  • The British royal couple’s inaugural visit to Pakistan captured the nation’s attention for five days
  • During their trip, they visited a girls’ school, witnessed the effects of climate change on mountain communities, and met a resident named after Princess Diana
SCMP

Kaswar Klasra  

Agence France-Presse  

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:40pm, 19 Oct, 2019

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge wear a head dress and hat bestowed on them by members of the Kalash tribe in Chitral, Pakistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Prince William and his wife Kate arrived at Nur Khan base in Islamabad. Photo: AP
South Asia

British royal couple William and Kate arrive in Pakistan for ‘complex’ visit amid tight security

  • It is the first trip to Pakistan by members of the royal family since Prince Charles and his wife Camilla came in 2006
  • Pakistan, which had witnessed several terror attacks, has deployed more than 1,000 commandos for the couple’s protection
Kaswar Klasra

Kaswar Klasra  

Updated: 8:50am, 15 Oct, 2019

Prince William and his wife Kate arrived at Nur Khan base in Islamabad. Photo: AP
