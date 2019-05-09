Filipino Muslims in the southern Philippines buy fruit for iftar at the end of their day-long fast. Photo: Jeoffrey Maitem
Islamic month of Ramadan fuels faith in distant places: how Muslims around Asia are breaking fast
- Kaleidoscopes of the religion emerge from snapshots of Ramadan in three destinations – Singapore, Seoul and the southern Philippines
Topic | Ramadan
Police officers at the site of a blast in Lahore. Photo: Reuters
At least 10 dead after blast at Sufi shrine in Pakistan’s Lahore, one day after beginning of Ramadan
- Sufis, who follow a mystical form of Islam that has been practised in Pakistan for centuries, have been attacked by hardline Sunni Muslim militants in the past
Topic | Pakistan
