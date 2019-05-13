Posters of administration candidates in Davao City. Photo: Jeoffrey Maitem
Philippines votes in midterm elections expected to strengthen President Rodrigo Duterte’s hand
- Duterte is not on the ballot. Nevertheless, the vote looms as a referendum on his programme three years after he was elected president
- Winning a Senate majority would give Duterte legislative backing for his anti-crime proposals and his plan to rewrite the constitution
Topic | Asia elections
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
How a strong showing for Rodrigo Duterte in Philippine midterms could clear path for death penalty to return
- The death penalty has a complicated past in the Philippines, having been outlawed in 1987, reinstated six years later and then abolished again in 2006
- An expert on Philippine elections said it’s “likely that some of the president’s ideas will get through”.
Topic | The Philippines
