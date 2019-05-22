Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has strengthened his grip on both the Senate and the House of representatives, official results of the midterm elections confirm. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

‘Raging optimism’ from Imee Marcos, as Duterte’s win in Philippine midterm elections boosts death penalty plan

  • President now has the support of 20 of the country’s 24 senators, official results confirm
  • Among those he can count on as he pushes forward with plans to reintroduce death penalty and rewrite the constitution will be the daughter of late president Ferdinand Marcos
Topic |   Asia elections
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Published: 3:09pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 4:02pm, 22 May, 2019

Filipinos queue up to vote in midterm elections in Manila, Philippines. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Philippine election: ‘Duterte’s magic routed opposition’

  • Strong showing by the president’s allies in midterm elections paves the way for him to ‘transform political system’
  • Proceedings are marred as vote counting machines across the country malfunction
Topic |   Asia elections
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Published: 3:25pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 11:05pm, 14 May, 2019

Filipinos queue up to vote in midterm elections in Manila, Philippines. Photo: AP
