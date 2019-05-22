Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has strengthened his grip on both the Senate and the House of representatives, official results of the midterm elections confirm. Photo: EPA
‘Raging optimism’ from Imee Marcos, as Duterte’s win in Philippine midterm elections boosts death penalty plan
- President now has the support of 20 of the country’s 24 senators, official results confirm
- Among those he can count on as he pushes forward with plans to reintroduce death penalty and rewrite the constitution will be the daughter of late president Ferdinand Marcos
Topic | Asia elections
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has strengthened his grip on both the Senate and the House of representatives, official results of the midterm elections confirm. Photo: EPA
Filipinos queue up to vote in midterm elections in Manila, Philippines. Photo: AP
Philippine election: ‘Duterte’s magic routed opposition’
- Strong showing by the president’s allies in midterm elections paves the way for him to ‘transform political system’
- Proceedings are marred as vote counting machines across the country malfunction
Topic | Asia elections
Filipinos queue up to vote in midterm elections in Manila, Philippines. Photo: AP