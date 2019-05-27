A 2015 file photo showing environmental activists in the Philippines protesting to demand Canada take back containers of waste that had been sent to the Southeast Asian nation. Photo: AP
The Philippines vows to return 25 tonnes of trash dumped by Hong Kong
- The crushed electronic materials arrived at the Mindanao Container Terminal on January 2, but were only discovered on May 22
- The latest scandal comes as Manila is locked in a separate row with Canada over 2,500 tonnes of household waste shipped between 2014 and 2015
Topic | The Philippines
