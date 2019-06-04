An appraiser from Christie's auction house inspects some of the jewellery that was seized. Photo: AP
Philippines to auction huge cache of ill-gotten jewellery seized from Imelda Marcos, wife of former dictator Ferdinand
- The items, estimated to be worth about US$19 million in 2015, include Indian diamonds, Burmese rubies and Colombian emeralds
- They were seized in Hawaii, where the Marcos family had been living in exile following the so-called People Power Revolution of 1986
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Bloomberg
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte claims he was gay before but ‘cured himself’ with help from ‘beautiful women’
- Duterte was speaking to Filipino community in Tokyo, and took the opportunity to say Senator Antonio Trillanes, one of his critics, was gay
- The Philippines has a reputation for openness toward homosexuality, but watchdogs warn legal protections are lacking
