A protester outside the Chinese consulate in Manila calls for China to leave Philippine waters. Photo: AP
Philippines slams suspected Chinese vessel for ‘contemptible’ sinking of fishing boat
- A Filipino craft anchored near Recto Bank – claimed by both Manila and Beijing – sank on Sunday
- Its 22 crewmen were left ‘to the mercy of the elements’, according to Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana
Topic | South China Sea
A protester outside the Chinese consulate in Manila calls for China to leave Philippine waters. Photo: AP