Activists burn a mock Chinese flag with a map of the South China Sea during a protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippines lodges diplomatic protest with Beijing over South China Sea ‘hit and run’ that sunk fishing vessel
- Chinese ships have blocked or intimidated Philippine military and civilian vessels at Reed Bank
- Philippine officials say Reed Bank is within the country’s exclusive economic zone
Chinese warships sail through the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
‘Is it right for a country to claim whole ocean?’: Duterte frustrated with Beijing over South China Sea conduct
- The president said he was sad and bewildered as the efforts to hammer out a code of conduct to govern the disputed waters drag on
- He warned that the longer it takes, the greater the chance the sea would be a “flashpoint of troubles”
