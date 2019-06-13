Channels

Activists burn a mock Chinese flag with a map of the South China Sea during a protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Manila. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Philippines lodges diplomatic protest with Beijing over South China Sea ‘hit and run’ that sunk fishing vessel

  • Chinese ships have blocked or intimidated Philippine military and civilian vessels at Reed Bank
  • Philippine officials say Reed Bank is within the country’s exclusive economic zone
Topic |   South China Sea
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Published: 1:18pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:31pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Activists burn a mock Chinese flag with a map of the South China Sea during a protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Manila. Photo: AFP
Chinese warships sail through the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

‘Is it right for a country to claim whole ocean?’: Duterte frustrated with Beijing over South China Sea conduct

  • The president said he was sad and bewildered as the efforts to hammer out a code of conduct to govern the disputed waters drag on
  • He warned that the longer it takes, the greater the chance the sea would be a “flashpoint of troubles”
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:15pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 2:40am, 1 Jun, 2019

Chinese warships sail through the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
