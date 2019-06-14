A Philippine boat fishes during sunset at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Philippine fishermen protest Chinese harvesting of giant clams on Scarborough Shoal in further South China Sea dispute
- The fishermen say Beijing has ignored a previous protest and the activities of Chinese vessels are severely damaging the environment
- Their claims come as bilateral tensions rise in the disputed waterway a day after the sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a suspected Chinese trawler
China-Philippines war over South China Sea? Duterte is fear mongering, says Hague tribunal point man Florin Hilbay
- Former solicitor general who led the Philippines to victory at the Permanent Court of Arbitration wants a tougher stand by Manila
- Florin ‘Pilo’ Hilbay says claims Beijing would go to war if the Philippines stands up to its ‘bullying’ are ‘fear mongering’ by Rodrigo Duterte
