Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine drug war deaths pile up as Duterte admits losing control
- Some 1,600 people have been killed in the past six months in the nation’s war on drugs, bringing the official death count to more than 6,600
- The latest figures prompted campaigners to demand a full investigation into the crackdown by Duterte, who last week appeared to have admitted he was losing control of the situation
Topic | Drugs
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents and police carry out a raid last February. Photo: AFP
Philippines drug war: what’s behind sudden surge of deaths in Central Luzon?
- Senator Leila De Lima, a known critic of Duterte who has been jailed since 2017, described the region as a new ‘epicentre’ of extrajudicial killings
- A police spokesman dismissed the claims, however, attributing the surge in deaths to drug lords and protectors purging their own people
Topic | The Philippines
