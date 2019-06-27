Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA
Rodrigo Duterte backflips on Chinese fishing in Philippine waters, insisting exclusive rights will not be waived
- Earlier this week, Duterte said he would be unable to stop China fishing in his country’s exclusive waters even if he wanted
- Spokesman now insists ‘the president will not relinquish sovereign rights’ after accusations of unconstitutional conduct
China-Philippines war over South China Sea? Duterte is fear mongering, says Hague tribunal point man Florin Hilbay
- Former solicitor general who led the Philippines to victory at the Permanent Court of Arbitration wants a tougher stand by Manila
- Florin ‘Pilo’ Hilbay says claims Beijing would go to war if the Philippines stands up to its ‘bullying’ are ‘fear mongering’ by Rodrigo Duterte
