Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos. Photo: Reuters
Imelda Marcos’s 90th birthday celebration ends in tears when former Philippine first lady’s guests suffer food poisoning
- It began as a jubilant affair – right up until the country’s national dish, adobo with egg, landed more than 200 guests in various hospitals
- As first lady, Marcos was renowned for her extravagance. She amassed a vast collection of art, jewellery, property and at least 1,000 pairs of shoes
Topic | The Philippines
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos. Photo: Reuters