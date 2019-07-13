Relatives of drug war victims at a memorial mass in Manila on July 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
Duterte’s drug war: human rights activists welcome UN’s decision to investigate killings, as Manila slams move as ‘insult’
- Activists say the UN investigation will help Filipinos get accountability for the ‘spate of killings’, which has claimed the lives of even toddlers
- Manila has lambasted the move as baseless and disrespectful, while Duterte mocked Iceland over its role in spearheading the UN resolution
Topic | The Philippines
Relatives of drug war victims at a memorial mass in Manila on July 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
Relatives of drug war victims at a memorial mass in Manila on July 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
Philippines warns of ‘consequences’ after UN rights council orders report on Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war
- The resolution gives UN High Commissioner for Human Rights a year to prepare a ‘comprehensive written report’ on the drug war, which watchdogs say has claimed over 20,000 lives
- It was swiftly rejected by the Philippine government, with Duterte calling the text of the resolution ‘crazy’
Topic | The Philippines
Relatives of drug war victims at a memorial mass in Manila on July 9, 2019. Photo: AFP