Human rights advocates and defenders in the Philippines after the United Nations Human Rights Council approved a resolution mandating a comprehensive international review of the drug war in the Philippines. Photo: AFP
Philippines will not leave UN Human Rights Commission despite vote to probe drug war killings, top diplomat says
- Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr dismissed the vote as ‘a small and harmless matter’
- However, he singled out Iceland, the country which tabled the draft resolution, as ‘a nation of women beaters and eugenicists’
Topic | The Philippines
Human rights advocates and defenders in the Philippines after the United Nations Human Rights Council approved a resolution mandating a comprehensive international review of the drug war in the Philippines. Photo: AFP
Policemen at the scene of a drug-related killing in Manila. Photo: AFP
Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs is ‘large-scale murdering enterprise’, Amnesty says, as the poor are targeted and killed by police
- The drug war is Duterte’s signature initiative and is widely supported by many Filipinos, despite international condemnation
- The government’s official toll is just over 5,300 suspects killed by police but watchdogs say the true number is quadruple that
Topic | The Philippines
Policemen at the scene of a drug-related killing in Manila. Photo: AFP