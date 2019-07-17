Channels

An activist protests against the alleged sinking of a fishing boat by a Chinese vessel at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Duterte slams critics as he ‘invokes’ Philippine-US defence pact over South China Sea dispute

  • Responding to accusations he has been too soft on China, the president called for the US to ‘gather their fleet’ in the disputed waterway
  • Duterte insisted while Beijing had permission to fish in the areas claimed by Manila in the resource-rich waterway, the Philippines was still the ‘owner’ of the West Philippine Sea – as it is known in the country
South China Sea
SCMP

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Updated: 10:16pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:16pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Protesters in Manila burn Chinese flags made of paper. Photo: Handout
Geopolitics

Filipinos burn Chinese flags in protest against Duterte’s ‘weak’ response to South China Sea sinking

  • Demonstration comes after the Philippine leader described the sinking of a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea as ‘just a collision’
  • The incident has become a lightning rod for anti-Chinese sentiment, including fears over illegal immigration
Topic |   South China Sea
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Published: 7:37pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:46pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Protesters in Manila burn Chinese flags made of paper. Photo: Handout
