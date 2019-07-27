Ronald dela Rosa. Photo: Reuters
Philippines ex-top cop Ronald dela Rosa to ‘independently’ probe his own drugs crackdown
- Former police chief has been elected to Senate committee tasked with investigating operation Oplan Tokhang, which has left thousands dead
- Activists say the decision presents a clear conflict of interest, with one calling it akin to ‘putting a fox in charge of the chicken coop’
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s fondness for swearing has not put off supporters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Duterte and his crew of foul-mouthed Philippine officials: the new normal?
- The firebrand leader’s penchant for making lewd, controversial remarks has resulted in copycat behaviour by his officials
- But Duterte’s crassness has been welcomed by some Filipinos, who admire him for speaking his mind
