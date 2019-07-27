Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ronald dela Rosa. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Philippines ex-top cop Ronald dela Rosa to ‘independently’ probe his own drugs crackdown

  • Former police chief has been elected to Senate committee tasked with investigating operation Oplan Tokhang, which has left thousands dead
  • Activists say the decision presents a clear conflict of interest, with one calling it akin to ‘putting a fox in charge of the chicken coop’
Topic |   The Philippines
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Updated: 6:35pm, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ronald dela Rosa. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s fondness for swearing has not put off supporters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

Duterte and his crew of foul-mouthed Philippine officials: the new normal?

  • The firebrand leader’s penchant for making lewd, controversial remarks has resulted in copycat behaviour by his officials
  • But Duterte’s crassness has been welcomed by some Filipinos, who admire him for speaking his mind
Topic |   Rodrigo Duterte
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 7:34pm, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s fondness for swearing has not put off supporters. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.