Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his last visit to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in April. Photo: Kyodo
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte set to visit China’s Xi Jinping for fifth time since taking office
- Critics accuse Duterte of being too close to Beijing and adopting a soft stance on competing claims in the South China Sea
- He is reportedly planning his latest China trip to coincide with a basketball tournament featuring the Philippine national team
Topic | The Philippines
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin in Bangkok. Photo: EPA-EFE
Support for Philippines’ diplomatic protest against Chinese boats ‘swarming’ in disputed South China Sea
- President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration has in recent months been criticised over its perceived inability to confront Beijing’s presence
- China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims to the waterway, where more than US$3 trillion worth of trade passes yearly
