Philippine National Police spokesperson Bernard Banac says the force is closing in on the Chinese employer of the dead man. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Philippines vows justice for handcuffed Chinese man who fell to death

  • Yang Kang died after escaping from a sixth floor window
  • It is thought he was being held captive over unpaid debts; police say they are closing in on his employer
Topic |   The Philippines
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Updated: 6:22pm, 13 Aug, 2019

Philippine National Police spokesperson Bernard Banac says the force is closing in on the Chinese employer of the dead man. Photo: AFP
An activist outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila steps on a paper Chinese flag during a protest against the sinking of a fishing boat. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

When Xi meets Duterte: is the China-Philippines honeymoon over?

  • Philippine president has gone out of his way to improve relations with Beijing since his 2016 election
  • However, tensions in the South China Sea seem likely to cast a long shadow over his upcoming visit
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 10:53am, 13 Aug, 2019

An activist outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila steps on a paper Chinese flag during a protest against the sinking of a fishing boat. Photo: EPA
