Philippine National Police spokesperson Bernard Banac says the force is closing in on the Chinese employer of the dead man. Photo: AFP
Philippines vows justice for handcuffed Chinese man who fell to death
- Yang Kang died after escaping from a sixth floor window
- It is thought he was being held captive over unpaid debts; police say they are closing in on his employer
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine National Police spokesperson Bernard Banac says the force is closing in on the Chinese employer of the dead man. Photo: AFP
An activist outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila steps on a paper Chinese flag during a protest against the sinking of a fishing boat. Photo: EPA
When Xi meets Duterte: is the China-Philippines honeymoon over?
- Philippine president has gone out of his way to improve relations with Beijing since his 2016 election
- However, tensions in the South China Sea seem likely to cast a long shadow over his upcoming visit
Topic | The Philippines
An activist outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila steps on a paper Chinese flag during a protest against the sinking of a fishing boat. Photo: EPA