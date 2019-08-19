Philippines defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Preposterous’: Philippine defence secretary hits out at Chinese diplomat’s claim that Filipino workers in China are spies
- Delfin Lorenzana has called for online casinos operating near military camps to be relocated over fears Chinese workers in such firms could be tapped to gather intelligence for Beijing
- He rejected a Chinese envoy’s counterclaim that Filipino workers in China could be accused of the same
Philippines Vice-President Leni Robredo. Photo: Reuters
Rodrigo Duterte is ‘selling out’ to China, says Philippine VP Leni Robredo
- She said Duterte had not taken advantage of the 2016 UN ruling that affirmed the Philippines’ rights in part of the South China Sea claimed by China
- Duterte has previously said he does not want Robredo to succeed him, describing her as ‘not capable of running a country’
