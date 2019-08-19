Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Philippines defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

‘Preposterous’: Philippine defence secretary hits out at Chinese diplomat’s claim that Filipino workers in China are spies

  • Delfin Lorenzana has called for online casinos operating near military camps to be relocated over fears Chinese workers in such firms could be tapped to gather intelligence for Beijing
  • He rejected a Chinese envoy’s counterclaim that Filipino workers in China could be accused of the same
Topic |   The Philippines
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Updated: 7:10am, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippines defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Philippines Vice-President Leni Robredo. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Rodrigo Duterte is ‘selling out’ to China, says Philippine VP Leni Robredo

  • She said Duterte had not taken advantage of the 2016 UN ruling that affirmed the Philippines’ rights in part of the South China Sea claimed by China
  • Duterte has previously said he does not want Robredo to succeed him, describing her as ‘not capable of running a country’
Topic |   The Philippines
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:33pm, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippines Vice-President Leni Robredo. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.