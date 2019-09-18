Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is facing two murder complaints before the International Criminal Court in The Hague over the deaths of thousands of people in his war on drugs. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Philippines’ Duterte claims he ordered ambush, only for spokesman to say he ‘misspeaks’ Tagalog

  • The president said ‘I ambushed you, you animal’ to former Daanbantayan mayor Vicente Loot, who escaped death after the attack last year
  • But the palace has since denied Duterte’s statement, saying the language is not his native tongue
Topic |   The Philippines
SCMP

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Reuters  

Updated: 5:29pm, 18 Sep, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is facing two murder complaints before the International Criminal Court in The Hague over the deaths of thousands of people in his war on drugs. Photo: AP
