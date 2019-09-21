Channels

Heng Swee Keat. Photo: Reuters
Singapore must guard against division and distrust, warns leader-in-waiting Heng Swee Keat

  • Inequality, populism and polarisation pose threat to the city state’s economic success story, Heng tells summit of global corporate circles
  • The deputy prime minister and finance minister is expected to take over from Singaporean leader Lee Hsien Loong after the next election
Toh Ee Ming

Updated: 7:38am, 21 Sep, 2019

A man holds up his hand to symbolise the five demands of Hong Kong protesters as demonstrators protest in the background. Photo: AFP
Singapore Yale-NUS College’s class on dissent ‘not training for Hong Kong-style protests’

  • Programme organiser Alfian Sa’at defends week-long course after liberal arts school scraps event citing law banning ‘partisan politics’ on campus
  • Classes included a workshop on banner design and screenings of several films including a documentary about Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong
Dewey Sim

Updated: 11:18pm, 16 Sep, 2019

