US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on February 3, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on February 3, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on February 3, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris pay respects to officer killed in US Capitol siege

  • Sicknick died after defending the Capitol on January 6 against protesters that stormed the building and interrupted the electoral count
  • The US Capitol Police said Sicknick was injured ‘while physically engaging with protesters’, though a final cause of death has not yet been determined

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:06pm, 3 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on February 3, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on February 3, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on February 3, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE