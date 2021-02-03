US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on February 3, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris pay respects to officer killed in US Capitol siege
- Sicknick died after defending the Capitol on January 6 against protesters that stormed the building and interrupted the electoral count
- The US Capitol Police said Sicknick was injured ‘while physically engaging with protesters’, though a final cause of death has not yet been determined
Topic | United States
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on February 3, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE