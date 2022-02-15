Michael Joseph Pepe was originally arrested in Cambodia in 2006 and brought to the US in 2007. File photo: AFP
Ex-US Marine receives 210-year sentence for sex abuse of Cambodian children in retrial
- Michael Joseph Pepe’s trial included testimonies from victims saying he had bound, drugged, beat and raped them
- Pepe was working as a civilian teacher in Phnom Penh when he hired a prostitute to procure children from their families in 2005 and 2006, the court heard
