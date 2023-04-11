Farah Nadya and her husband Jahabar Shalih with their two young children. Photo: Facebook/Farah.NF
Singapore supermarket says sorry for ‘no India, only Malay’ remark after Muslim couple ‘shooed’ away from iftar snacks
- Jahabar Shalih and Farah Nadya said they were left feeling ‘pretty frustrated’ by their experience at the NTUC FairPrice outlet in Our Tampines Hub
- The supermarket, which offers free snacks to Muslim customers during Ramadan, has apologised. It didn’t clarify how it verifies a customer’s religion
