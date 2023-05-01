Just 28 per cent of children aged five to 11 had received the number of vaccine doses required to achieve “minimum protection” against Covid as of last month, Singapore’s health ministry said. Photo: Shutterstock
Most young children in Singapore lack ‘minimum protection’ against Covid infection, as cases rise
- Only 28 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Singapore have ‘minimum protection’ against the disease, according to the city state’s Health Ministry
- Weekly Covid case numbers topped an estimated 27,000 last month, amid a steady increase in the average daily number of hospitalised cases
Just 28 per cent of children aged five to 11 had received the number of vaccine doses required to achieve “minimum protection” against Covid as of last month, Singapore’s health ministry said. Photo: Shutterstock