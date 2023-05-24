A South Korean tourist was jailed for stealing money from her friend and spending it a casino in Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jails South Korean tourist who stole US$21,500 from friend and blew it on gambling

  • Song Hayan was sentenced to six months’ jail after pleading guilty to one charge of theft
  • She took the money when her travel partner stepped out for shopping and gambled it all away at a casino

CNA
CNA

Updated: 5:15pm, 24 May, 2023

