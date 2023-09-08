A cyclist in Singapore who was captured on video in an altercation with a motorist, and later clung onto the bonnet of a car along East Coast Road in June this year has been charged with harassment.

Nicolette Tan Shi-en, 32, is accused of using threatening behaviour towards Elaine Michele Ow along East Coast Road on June 2. Tan is said to have stopped her bicycle in front of Ow’s car, before aggressively confronting Ow and opening the door of her car between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Tan, a Singaporean, was originally charged with committing a rash act to endanger the personal safety of others by lying on the bonnet of a moving vehicle. She was given a discharge amounting to an acquittal over this charge.

Apart from the harassment charge that was handed out on Thursday, Tan also faces one charge of blocking a car with her body in the same incident, obstructing the car and other vehicles behind it.

Video footage from a car’s dashcam - presumably Ow’s - showed Tan dressed in a yellow top, blue helmet and blinds standing in front of the car.