A man in Singapore has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, whose body was found in a hotel along East Coast Road, police said.

The hotel is believed to be the Holiday Inn Express Katong, located next to the i12 Katong shopping centre.

Following a tip-off at around 6:30pm, reporters arrived half an hour later and found a significant police presence there. Plain clothes and uniformed officers were seen entering the hotel, and an ambulance was spotted leaving.

Staff at the eateries across the road from the hotel said the police presence had started building up after 5pm, and that there were more police vehicles earlier but some had left, and there was another ambulance that left the area.