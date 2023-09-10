Man in Singapore to be charged with murdering his wife after he reported alleged incident at a police station
- The 30-year-old man will be charged on Monday with murder, which carries the death penalty
- A 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead in a hotel room after she was found lying motionless with a slash wound
A man in Singapore has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, whose body was found in a hotel along East Coast Road, police said.
The hotel is believed to be the Holiday Inn Express Katong, located next to the i12 Katong shopping centre.
Following a tip-off at around 6:30pm, reporters arrived half an hour later and found a significant police presence there. Plain clothes and uniformed officers were seen entering the hotel, and an ambulance was spotted leaving.
Staff at the eateries across the road from the hotel said the police presence had started building up after 5pm, and that there were more police vehicles earlier but some had left, and there was another ambulance that left the area.
The police said on Saturday that the 30-year-old man went to Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre at about 5.05pm to tell police officers that he had killed his wife at the hotel.
The 32-year-old woman was found lying motionless with a slash wound in a hotel room when the police arrived.
She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.
A knife, believed to have been used in the incident, was recovered in the hotel room.
The man was arrested at Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre.
He will be charged in court on Monday with murder, an offence that carries the death penalty.