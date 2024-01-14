Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in parliament on Tuesday that Singapore will participate in the operation by deploying a team of planners to work with international partners at their headquarters to formulate plans.

In response to CNA’s queries on Saturday, a Mindef spokesperson clarified that Singapore is “contributing personnel” to Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) – an effort under the ambit of the multinational Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 153: Red Sea Maritime Security.

Singapore will also be sending a team from the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Information Fusion Centre to support information sharing and engagement outreach to the commercial shipping community, as well as a senior national representative to the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) in Bahrain, he added.

“OPG is unrelated to the military strikes against the Houthis,” said Mindef.

Singapore’s Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen at the Shangri-la Dialogue at the Shangri-la Hotel in Singapore on June 4, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE

The OPG, which involves over 20 countries, focuses on efforts to protect shipping vessels against security threats, such as through information sharing and maritime patrols, it added.

Since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel, and Israel’s war in Gaza in response, the Houthis – who control swathes of Yemen – have stepped up their attacks on international maritime traffic in the Red Sea, claiming to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.